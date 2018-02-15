NSFW: Graphic Footage Depicts Florida Massacre Aftermath

Footage found online shows students being evacuated out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida where at least 17 people died and dozens more were injured.

***Warning! Graphic Content Below***

One student is seen being carried out of the classroom by police officers and another person is laying in a pool of blood.

As the students are escorted through the hallway and out the exit, they pass multiple bodies on the floor.

In the footage below, SWAT enters a classroom shouting, “Hands up!” and telling students to put their phones away.

Raw footage of the shooter’s arrest can be seen below.


Far-Left Group Calls For Murdering Republicans as Revenge For Florida School Shooting

Fake News: Lie About Florida Shooter Being Member of "White Supremacist" Group Not Retracted

Jimmy Kimmel after Florida shooting: Trump has ‘literally done nothing’ to prevent gun violence

CIA Argues The Public Can’t See Classified Information It Has Already Given To Favored Reporters

Watch: ‘No More Guns’ Chant Breaks Out at Florida School Shooting Vigil

