NSFW: Gruesome Photos Appear to Show Charred Remains of Top Iranian Leader Qasem Soleimani

Grisly photos circulated on social media purport to show the body of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was reportedly killed during a US air strike on a Baghdad airport early Friday morning.

President Trump took credit for the drone strike Friday, saying Soleimani was planning to attack American diplomats.

“Last night, at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani,” Trump stated. “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.”

Meanwhile, Iranian citizens pleased with Soleimani’s death circulated photos on social media appearing to show his charred remains:

English translation of poem:

Today I came back from a trip and heard about Soleimani’s death. For the first time, I opened my four-year-old wine as it was the best news I heard these days.

You killed, gathered wealth, got drawn in power, people served you, but this is what is left from you.

The water of death, would eventually pass your lips too.

This is what’s going to happen to the rest of the commanders of the IRGC and related people to them. #QassemSoleimani (above translation)

Another photo appeared to show Soleimani’s bloodied hand wearing a ring, which was reportedly used to help identify the body as that of the Iranian top commander and a crucial component to verifying his death, as he’d been falsely reported dead previously.

Iranians involved in the country’s populist “Restart” movement praised Soleimani’s demise on social media:

Cheers to President Trump, the Restart Opposition President in America. #Soleimani (above translation)

And I had never been happy of someone’s demise,” (above translation) one Iranian citizen said in response to a tweet by another Iranian saying he had never been this sad.

Congratulations to all Restartee friends and all the people who are seeking freedom and all those in the fight between light and the darkness.
Another devil has joined the trashcan of history (above translation )

After the chain killer, #QassemSoleimani, has been sent to hell, many of the trolls run by the IR regime and globalists who were busy deceiving people, are showing their real faces.
The worms are coming out of the ground. (above translation)

Others praised President Trump’s actions:

Today President Trump made my day.
I will make a note of the date.
13/10/1398
03/01/2020
Soleimani gone…
#QassemSoleimani (above translation)

President Trump :
My dear Restartees, how did I do today?
(above translation)

President Trump has given us the best gift in 2020.
Thank you President Trump. (above translation)

