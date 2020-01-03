NSFW: Gruesome Photos Appear to Show Charred Remains of Top Iranian Leader Qasem Soleimani

Grisly photos circulated on social media purport to show the body of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was reportedly killed during a US air strike on a Baghdad airport early Friday morning.

President Trump took credit for the drone strike Friday, saying Soleimani was planning to attack American diplomats.

“Last night, at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani,” Trump stated. “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.”

Meanwhile, Iranian citizens pleased with Soleimani’s death circulated photos on social media appearing to show his charred remains:

امروز عصر از سفر اومدم خبر کشته شدن قاسم سلمانیو شندیم برای اولین بار از شراب چهار سالم خوردم بهترین خبر در این روزها بود💃😁

اینهمه کشتی ظلم کردی ثروت اندوزی کردی مست قدرت شدی جلوت دولا راست شدن

اخرش ازت این موند😊👇 اب عجل که هست گلوگیر خاص و عام

بر حلق و دهان شما نیز بگذرد pic.twitter.com/B0jQuYy7ut — Arash2ehsan (@Arash2ehsan) January 3, 2020

English translation of poem:

Today I came back from a trip and heard about Soleimani’s death. For the first time, I opened my four-year-old wine as it was the best news I heard these days.

You killed, gathered wealth, got drawn in power, people served you, but this is what is left from you.

The water of death, would eventually pass your lips too.

مرگ بد با صد فضيحت اى پدر

تو شهيدى ديده‌اى از چیز خر ؟ این سرنوشت در انتظار بقیه سرداران سپاه و اطرافیانشونه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/HQT7JjkOQ7 — یاس پرپر (@yase_parpar1) January 3, 2020

This is what’s going to happen to the rest of the commanders of the IRGC and related people to them. #QassemSoleimani (above translation)

Another photo appeared to show Soleimani’s bloodied hand wearing a ring, which was reportedly used to help identify the body as that of the Iranian top commander and a crucial component to verifying his death, as he’d been falsely reported dead previously.

Thank you President Trump. First #albaghdadi then #QassemSoleimani.

The best gift you could give the world in 2020.

We will Make Iran Great Again as you have Made America Great Again.

I bet Dems and the rest of the globalists are so pissed off now 😂😂😂#RestartMIGA #MAGA pic.twitter.com/CsF3KwAXjQ — Shima (@Shima_rst) January 3, 2020

Iranians involved in the country’s populist “Restart” movement praised Soleimani’s demise on social media:

Dear @realDonaldTrump

You did a great job & it will take years for people to understand how much you love America & the world patriots.

This is certainly the right way to fight terrorists.

The people of Iran appreciate you for killing #QassemSoleimani.pic.twitter.com/tRMrCf6NN3 — RESTARTLEADER (@restartleader) January 3, 2020

Dear bitch Omar, on behalf of Iranian patriots shut the f*** up. We can smell your burnt asses from thousands of miles away.

Your hero had American, Iranian and Syrian blood on his hands. He deserved what he got.

Soon there will be no IR regime to feed globalists n radicals🖕 pic.twitter.com/k0ZyJcNohG — Shima (@Shima_rst) January 3, 2020

THANK YOU VERY MUCH … PRESIDENT OF OUR HEARTS

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

MAKE PERSIA GREAT AGAIN

WE LOVE YOU . #restart_opposition https://t.co/Da3ANNXjFi — cyrus.azar.RST®️🔄 (@cyrusazarst) January 3, 2020

Cheers to President Trump, the Restart Opposition President in America. #Soleimani (above translation)

منم تابحال از مردن کسی انقد ذوق زده و خوشحال نبودم😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/RFf1EpSPEa — تنبلِ بی سواد‎‎ (@illiterate_lazy) January 3, 2020

“And I had never been happy of someone’s demise,” (above translation) one Iranian citizen said in response to a tweet by another Iranian saying he had never been this sad.

تبریک به همه دوستان ری استارتی و تمام آزادی خواها و تمام کسانی که جنگ نور بر تاریکی شیطان دیگری به زباله دان تاریخ رفت و شهید چیز خر شد ( سردار خر خودمونی ) Donald J. Trump 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 @realDonaldTrump @restartleader 🕺🏻 god bless President Trump 🕺🏻🕺🏻￼ pic.twitter.com/5gj3Yt8xAY — moshirafkan (@moshirafkan5) January 3, 2020

Congratulations to all Restartee friends and all the people who are seeking freedom and all those in the fight between light and the darkness.

Another devil has joined the trashcan of history (above translation )

What @SpeakerPelosi's tweet actually implies:

The IR regime should know that we are not the ones to blame; the action was taken by @POTUS & done without our permission, otherwise, we would've let #QassemSoleimani know to save his life.#Obama paid $150B for the exact same reason! https://t.co/z5UbtwcVXb — RESTARTLEADER (@restartleader) January 3, 2020

After the chain killer, #QassemSoleimani, has been sent to hell, many of the trolls run by the IR regime and globalists who were busy deceiving people, are showing their real faces.

The worms are coming out of the ground. (above translation)

Others praised President Trump’s actions:

امروز خیلی خوب بود

عمو ترامپ روز من یکی رو که خیلی خوب ساخت

یادداشت میکنیم

۹۸/۱۰/۱۳

قاسم سلیمانی پَر …#قاسم_سليماني — (حامی باحالا) یه یارو (Mask) (@ye_yarou) January 3, 2020

Today President Trump made my day.

I will make a note of the date.

13/10/1398

03/01/2020

Soleimani gone…

#QassemSoleimani (above translation)

ری استارتیای گل کارم چطور بود؟؟😁😁😚😏😏 pic.twitter.com/3tQuZj3dVc — arsalanRST (@rstarsalan) January 3, 2020

President Trump :

My dear Restartees, how did I do today?

(above translation)

This is the collosal even that will defeat globalists, and radicals worldwide led by

@realDonaldTrump

and

@restartleader The REAL reason AlexJones was kicked off twitter, #AlexJones introduced @restartleader to America and world on his show 💥BOOM💥#MAGA #MIGA #WWG1WGA https://t.co/idsAKlV4aK pic.twitter.com/K1Pdbqzvzh — TEXASproud 🚂⭐🚃⭐🚃⭐🚃💨 (@TEXASrdblock) January 1, 2020

عجب عیدی ترامپ سال نوی ۲۰۲۰ به وطن پرستان دنیا دادن

ممنون پرزیدنت ترامپ pic.twitter.com/LIXiYzI9mj — ahmad (@ahmad_naderi321) January 3, 2020

President Trump has given us the best gift in 2020.

Thank you President Trump. (above translation)

