Nuclear Football Feud: John Kelly, Chinese Officials Clash During Trump's China Visit

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a United States military aide and a Secret Service agent, who was carrying a nuclear football, engaged in a brawl with some Chinese officials during President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing in November last year, Axios reported Sunday.

According to the report, the brawl began when the U.S. officials entered the Great Hall of the People carrying the nuclear football and were stopped by Chinese officials. The incident took place Nov. 9, 2017.

The nuclear football is a briefcase that contains the launch codes to be used by the president in case of authorizing a nuclear attack. White House protocol states the military aide carrying the nuclear football is required to stay close to the president at all times. However, he was stopped from entering the Great Hall along with Trump.

According to sources, when the aide was stopped by Chinese officials, Kelly rushed to his rescue and told him “We’re moving in.” However, a Chinese official grabbed Kelly’s hand and prevented him from moving further. The Secret Service agent then intervened and grabbed the Chinese security official and tackled him to the ground, leading to a huge commotion.

