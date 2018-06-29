Nuclear Reactor Main Target of ISIS, Not Brussels Airport Says Ex-Jihadi

Jonathan Geffroy is an ex-ISIS soldier and is now cooperating with French authorities. Newspaper L’express obtained and published some of the frightening transcripts of his conversations with them.

Jonathan G. spent two years in the Iraqi-Syrian zone before he was captured in the beginning of 2017 by the Free Syrian Army. He was then transferred to French authorities and is fully cooperating with them.

The 35-year-old ex-jihadist worked with the “Clain Brothers”, ISIS’s chief propagandists, who’ve claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

