Nuclear Reactor Main Target of ISIS, Not Brussels Airport Says Ex-Jihadi

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Jonathan Geffroy is an ex-ISIS soldier and is now cooperating with French authorities. Newspaper L’express obtained and published some of the frightening transcripts of his conversations with them.

Jonathan G. spent two years in the Iraqi-Syrian zone before he was captured in the beginning of 2017 by the Free Syrian Army. He was then transferred to French authorities and is fully cooperating with them.

The 35-year-old ex-jihadist worked with the “Clain Brothers”, ISIS’s chief propagandists, who’ve claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

Read more


Related Articles

Londoner to Khan: "We Don't Feel Safe"

Londoner to Khan: “We Don’t Feel Safe”

Globalism
Comments
Orbán: Hungary Will Not Become Immigrant Country

Orbán: Hungary Will Not Become Immigrant Country

Globalism
Comments

Overwhelming Majority in Eastern, Southern Europe Want to Preserve Christianity

Globalism
Comments

Voodoo Used to Control Human Trafficking Victims

Globalism
Comments

Italy Sends 12 Ships to Fight Migrant Crisis

Globalism
Comments

Comments