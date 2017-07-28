Nuclear Workers Call for Congressional Investigations After Charges from Labor Department Whistleblower

An advocacy group for workers in the nuclear weapons industry is calling on Congress to hold hearings to investigate charges from a Labor Department whistleblower that government officials are purposefully thwarting ill workers’ or their widows’ claims for compensation required by law.

The Alliance of Nuclear Worker Advocacy Groups (ANWAG) sent a letter to several members of Congress Tuesday, calling on them to investigate the whistleblower’s complaints about the program’s administration, which the Washington Free Beacon first reported late last week.

Terrie Barrie, a top ANWAG official, said the whistleblower complaints confirm “several concerns we have raised for over a decade” about how Department of Labor (DOL) administrators are running a Congressionally mandated program created to compensate workers who lost their health and, in many cases, their lives building up the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

“Until the publication of this story, ANWAG was unaware that any DOL employee shared the same concerns about the program that the advocates have voiced,” she wrote in a letter to Sens. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.), who chairs the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Patty Murray (D., Wash.), the committee’s ranking member.

