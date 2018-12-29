'Nude Selfie' In Russia Case Reveals How Deep Mueller's Probe Goes

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has gone so far down the rabbit hole in his $25 million (taxpayer funded) Russia investigation – going so far as to have “collected a nude selfie” to satisfy his probe.

The claim, according to The Hill was contained within a court filing by Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting – one of three businesses indicted by Mueller in February along with 13 individuals for election meddling.

In the Thursday court filing accusing Mueller’s team of illegally withholding information in the case, Concord attorney Eric Dubelier made mention of the “nude selfie,” asking “Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?”

Concord Management and Consulting, LLC. – one of three businesses indicted by Mueller in February along with 13 individuals for election meddling, surprised the special counsel in April when they actually showed up in court to fight the charges. Mueller’s team tried to delay Concord from entering the case, arguing that the Russian company not been properly served, however Judge Dabney Friedrich denied the request – effectively telling prosecutors ‘well, they’re here.’

Owned by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman known as “Putin’s chef” due to his restaurant and catering business which hosted dinners attended by Putin and foreign dignitaries, Concord was accused in Mueller’s indictment of supporting the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian ‘troll farm’ accused of trying to influence the 2016 US election.

In mid-November US District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied Concord’s bid to dismiss the case on the grounds that prosecutors “made up a crime” to criminalize election trolling.

In a 31-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected that argument, saying prosecutors properly charged Concord with conspiring to obstruct the lawful functions of the U.S. government by evading foreign election and lobbying disclosure requirements and concealing its interference in the American political process. The company is accused of using a far-reaching fraudulent social media campaign to influence the election. -WaPo

“Concord’s concerns amount to a single attack: that the government has charged Concord based on conduct that is not illegal,” wrote Friedrich. “But Concord cannot escape the fact that the course of deceptive conduct alleged is illegal.”

And now we have a nude selfie floating around.