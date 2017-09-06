Number of British millionaires skyrockets after Brexit

One in 79 Britons became a millionaire in 2016, up from one in 84 a year earlier as the UK’s millionaire population grew by 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

Every region – apart from Scotland which saw no change – saw an increase in its millionaire population with the the East Midlands and South West recording the biggest hike between 2015 and 2016, up 11.1 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively.

And most regions in the UK are more prosperous than they were 12 months ago with cities surging ahead and fuelling growth, according to Barclays’ 2017 UK Prosperity Map.

