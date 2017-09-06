Number of British millionaires skyrockets after Brexit

Image Credits: flickr, howardlake.

One in 79 Britons became a millionaire in 2016, up from one in 84 a year earlier as the UK’s millionaire population grew by 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

Every region – apart from Scotland which saw no change – saw an increase in its millionaire population with the the East Midlands and South West recording the biggest hike between 2015 and 2016, up 11.1 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively.

And most regions in the UK are more prosperous than they were 12 months ago with cities surging ahead and fuelling growth, according to Barclays’ 2017 UK Prosperity Map.

Read more


Related Articles

Macron's popularity cratering after over 100 days in office

Macron’s popularity cratering after over 100 days in office

World News
Comments
EU Court Rules Against Hungary, Slovakia ‘Refugee Resettlement’ Challenge

EU Court Rules Against Hungary, Slovakia ‘Refugee Resettlement’ Challenge

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Chinese Scientist: North Korea’s Mountain Nuclear Testing Site Could Implode, Scatter Radiation Across Region

World News
Comments

The Islamic Future of Europe

World News
Comments

Refugee Admissions Drop Below 1,000; Proportion of Muslims Keeps Shrinking

World News
Comments

Comments