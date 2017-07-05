Number Of Food Stamp Recipients Drop After States Establish Work Requirements

The of numbers of individuals in different states on food stamps have dropped precipitously after certain counties in different states decided to re-establish work requirements for food stamp government benefits that ballooned under the Obama administration, Fox News reported Tuesday.

A 2009 congressional economic stimulus package did away with previous work requirements in the states for able-bodied adults and the rolls of those on food stamps spiked to 48 million people across the country by 2013. Preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2017 show that the number of recipients on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is in a downward trend.

Other ways are being explored to cut the number of SNAP recipients.

After re-instituting the work requirement in 21 more counties in Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a 62 percent drop in SNAP participants.

Read more