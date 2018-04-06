Number of Illegal Aliens Granted California Driver’s Licenses Passes One Million

California newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Sacramento Bee, reported that the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on April 4 that more than one million “undocumented immigrants” — illegal aliens — have received driver’s licenses. Those who are in this country illegally have been allowed to receive driver’s licenses since 2015, when Assembly Bill 60, which required California DMV offices to issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens as long as they can prove their identity and residence within the state, took effect.

AB 60 was authored by former Assemblyman Luis Alejo. It was signed into law in October 2013 by Democrat Governor Jerry Brown. There are an estimated 2.5 million illegal aliens in California, so the latest figures indicate that 40 percent of these illegals now have driver’s licenses.

Alejo, in a statement quoted by the Times, praised the news that the number of licenses issued to illegals had passed the one-million mark. “It’s been successful for over a million families who can now drive to work, take their kids to school in the morning or go see the doctor without fear that their car is going to be impounded,” said Alejo, who is now a Monterey County supervisor. “Now their lives are better, and our roads and highways are safer for everyone.”

Alejo’s statement presumes that these illegal aliens have been breaking the law all along by driving without licenses, since if they had not been driving they would not have feared that their cars might be impounded. In fact, they would not even have cars.

However, since, illegal aliens, by entering our country illegally, are breaking the law simply by being in this country, it should not surprise anyone that they are breaking multiple other laws.

The law granting illegals licenses was an expensive one to implement and was expected to cost the state $141 million over a period of three years, according to the Orange County Register. During the year before it went into effect, the DMV hired 1,000 temporary employees and opened four additional processing centers to process the expected number of new applicants. It also extended its offices’ hours of operation to include Saturdays.

