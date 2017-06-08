Number of Job Openings Hits Record-High at 6 Million

The number of job openings for workers hit a record-high of 6,044,000 in April, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau defines a job opening as any full-time, part-time, or seasonal position available that a candidate could start within 30 days and one that the employer is actively looking to fill.

These type of job openings increased by 259,000 from March to April and the number of separations, or quits, layoffs, and discharges, declined by 225,000 in the same time frame.

“The number of job openings edged up for total private (+220,000) and increased for government (+39,000),” the bureau explained. “Job openings increased in a number of industries with the largest increase occurring in accommodation and food services.”

