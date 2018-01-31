Number of Married Couples With Kids Hit 56-Year Low

The number of married couples in the United States who have children under 18 hit a 56-year low in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2017, according to Census Bureau table FM-1, there were 23,651,000 families in this country with children under 18. The last time there were fewer than that was 1961, when there were 23,514,000.

In the years since 1950, according to Census Bureau data, the number of married couples with children under 18 peaked in 2007, when there were 26,158,000.

But the decline in the traditional family is more dramatically demonstrated by comparing the number of married-couple families with children under 18 to the full population of the country.

In 1961, when there were 23,514,000 married couple families with children under 18, the total population of the United States was 183,691,481. So, there was one married couple with kids for every 7.8 people in the country.

