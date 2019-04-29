Number of the Beast: Pope Pledges $500,000 to 75,000 Migrants – That’s $6.66 Per Migrant!

Over the weekend the Vatican announced it would donate $500,000 to migrants traveling to Mexico to reach the US.

“The money is specifically meant to aid the 75,000 migrants who arrived in Mexico in 2018 as part of six caravans, according to a press release from Peter’s Pence,” reported ABC News.

While the money will be spread among various projects and congregations, one can’t help notice the math ($500,000 divided by 75 thousand migrants) derives the number $6.66 – a number associated with Satan in the bible and Christianity.

The number was also adopted by satanic pervert Aleister Crowley, who called himself “The Great Beast 666.”

Considering the pope’s support of mass migration threatening to undermine Western civilization, what could the Vatican have meant by this?

