Nunes: Attacks From Left Over Memo 'Quite Enjoyable'

Image Credits: U.S. Congress / Wikimedia Commons.

California Rep. Devin Nunes said Friday that he relishes attacks from his Democratic counterparts and the mainstream media over his push to release a memo laying out FISA abuses at the FBI and Justice Department.

“It’s actually quite enjoyable because we have the underlying facts,” Nunes said in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Earlier in the day, his committee released a four-page document accusing the FBI and Justice Department of making “material and relevant” omissions in an Oct. 21, 2016 FISA application to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

