Nunes Backs Up Trump: Dems Have Given ‘Almost 100 Leaks’ To Media On Russia Probe

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes believes Democratic members on the committee have leaked over 100 stories to the media regarding the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“We know that there has been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from the Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee,” the chairman declared. “As of right now, remember a year ago, they were claiming that they had more than circumstantial evidence of collusion, of Trump colluding with Russians but they keep coming up with goose eggs. They have nothing.”

Nunes’ charge came just hours after President Donald Trump lambasted the Democratic ranking member on the committee, Adam Schiff, for allegedly leaking stories.

