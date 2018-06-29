Nunes Calls On 17 Deep State Operatives To Testify On Government Spying

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is calling for 17 current and former FBI and Justice Department employees to testify on Capitol Hill about alleged government surveillance on the 2016 Trump campaign.

The list includes former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI agent Peter Strzok and others who may “have relevant information.”

Nunes is requesting that the joint task force of the Oversight and Judiciary Committees interview the staffers because The House Intelligence Committee doesn’t have direct oversight over the FBI and DOJ.

“For the sake of transparency and to keep the American people as fully informed as possible about these matters, the task force should consider interviewing these individuals in an open setting,” Nunes wrote in the letter.

The request comes days after Strzok testified in secret to Congress about his anti-Trump text messages sent during the Clinton email investigation leading up to the 2016 election.

The full list of 17 officials can be found below:

-Trisha Anderson, DOJ lawyer

-James Baker, former FBI general counsel

-Gregory Brower, former FBI congressional liaison

-John Carlin, former head of the DOJ’s national security division

-Kevin Clinesmith, FBI lawyer

-Tashina Gauhar, DOJ official

-David Laufman, former head of DOJ’s counterintelligence division

-Andrew McCabe, former FBI deputy director

-Mary McCord, former DOJ lawyer

-Jonathan Moffa, FBI official

-Sally Moyer, FBI lawyer

-Bruce Ohr, former associate deputy attorney general

-Lisa Page, former FBI lawyer

-Joseph Pientka, FBI agent

-E.W. “Bill” Priestap, assistant director of the FBI counterintelligence division

-Peter Strzok, FBI agent

-George Toscas, DOJ official

View the letter, given to Fox News, below:

Nunes letter to Gowdy and Goodlatte on witness referrals by Fox News on Scribd