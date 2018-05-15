Nunes: Congress Has Seen 'No Credible Evidence' Justifying Russia Probe

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Monday that Congress has yet to see any solid rationale for the Justice Department’s decision to launch the Russia investigation against President Trump, and said he’s hoping to see more when he meets with officials Wednesday.

“We have yet to see any credible evidence or intelligence that led to the opening of this investigation,” the California Republican said on Fox News.

Nunes has been pushing the Justice Department to explain how it justified the launch of the special counsel investigation that has hounded Trump for a year now. He and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., are keying off a statement from Fusion GPS’ Glenn Simpson, who said a source within the Trump campaign provided information for the controversial Trump dossier.

Read more


