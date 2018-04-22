Nunes: DNC Lawsuit Is A 'Scam'

Image Credits: screenshot.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) called the Democratic National Committee (DNC) lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, and WikiLeaks over alleged election interference a “scam” and a “fundraising scheme.”

“This is nothing more than a scam to keep their base fired up. This is about the extreme left, the socialist left wanting to never accept that the president of the United States rightfully and duly elected, carried a number of states that nobody expected him to carry,” Nunes told Jeanine Pirro on the Fox News Channel’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“So this is a fundraising scheme. It’s nothing more, nothing less,” he said.

