Nunes Open to Releasing Transcript of Andrew McCabe Testimony About FISA Application

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said he is not opposed to releasing the transcript of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s testimony in which he allegedly said that the agency would not have pursued placing a Trump campaign adviser under surveillance without the unverified “Trump dossier” written by former British spy Christopher Steele.

“That would be a whole process that we’d have to go through,” Nunes told Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday evening after Baier asked him if the transcript would be released. “Actually, the quotes I think are pretty damning themselves.”

“I wouldn’t mind doing that, but we would have to go through a whole process to release transcripts,” he added.

