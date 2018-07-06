Nunes Refers Sidney Blumenthal, Others Tied to Trump Dossier For Testimony

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., sent another letter Thursday — his third in a week — to two fellow GOP chairmen, referring to them 15 people connected to the Russia investigation for testimony in an “open setting.”

Many of the individuals on the list, sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., are tied to Hillary Clinton and the infamous Trump dossier, which contains compromising, yet unverified claims about President Trump’s ties to Russia.

Compiled in 2016, the research effort was conducted by ex-British spy Christopher Steele and was funded in part by Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

