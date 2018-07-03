Nunes Threatens To Subpoena Obama Officials To Testify On Russia Probe

Obama administration officials will be subpoenaed if they refuse to willingly testify on the Russia probe, according to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) on Monday, Nunes listed 10 names from the Obama administration for them to interview in an “open setting.”

The names include Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign senior advisor Jake Sullivan and former Vice President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Colin Kahl.

“They can plead the Fifth,” he told host Laura Ingraham Monday. “This isn’t going to be like the documents where we’ve had to continue to fight with the Justice Department in order to have access to documents. This is much different. These are all American citizens. They will, if they do not agree to appear under oath, and testify, then they will be subpoenaed. That I could tell you for sure.”

Nunes warned he wouldn’t be threatened by the obstructionist Dems in response to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) calling Nunes “one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse” who will be “held accountable.”

“We’re not going to be threatened by the Democrats. They’re the ones that have all this blood on their hands. They’re the ones that have completely destroyed the FBI and DoJ,” Nunes continued.

“How did they do that? They did that by digging up dirt — the Clinton campaign dug up dirt, put it into a dossier and fed it into the FBI. And the FBI used our counterintelligence capabilities against a political campaign. That’s what happened here.”

“So, the Democrats in the House and the Senate — they continue to want to obfuscate. They continue to want to cover up,” he added.

The Department of Justice has withheld documents pertaining to the special counsel investigation from Congressional oversight for months, compelling Nunes to threaten Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with impeachment if he continued to do so.

President Trump also called out the DOJ’s uncooperative behavior towards Congress last week, hinting he may intervene for the country’s sake if the phony Russian probe doesn’t conclude soon.

“I have tried to stay uninvolved with the Department of Justice and FBI (although I do not legally have to), because of the now totally discredited and very expensive Witch Hunt currently going on. But you do have to ask why the DOJ & FBI aren’t giving over requested documents?” he tweeted.

