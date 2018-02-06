Nunes Trolls CNN Reporter On Memo: ‘Democracy Dies In Darkness, My Friend'

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) dismissed a CNN reporter by invoking the Washington Post’s cringeworthy tagline, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

CNN reporter Manu Raju caught up to Nunes at Capitol Hill to ask him about the White House’s role in crafting the newly declassified FISA memo.

“Democracy dies in darkness, my friend. Get to work,” Nunes replied.

The California congressman was referring to The Washington Post’s now-infamous tagline:

Nunes has been in good spirits despite overwhelming attacks from the mainstream media and Democrat leadership.

When asked by Fox host Bret Baier about pushback over the FISA memo’s release on Friday, Nunes expressed satisfaction with the way the situation was unfolding.

“It’s actually quite enjoyable because we have the underlying facts,” he said. “We’ve been investigating this a really long time.”