Nunes Urging Trump to Declassify 20 Pages in FISA Warrant Signed by Rosenstein

The FISA warrant obtained by the FBI to spy on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page has finally been released to the public, but it’s so heavily redacted, it’s meaningless — and can be misrepresented by Democrats — unless President Trump agrees to declassify it, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), chairman of the House intelligence committee, told “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

Nunes and other Republicans say the FBI and DOJ obtained the warrant by giving the FISA court opposition research — the salacious Steele dossier — paid for by the Democrat Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

And Nunes says it’s even worse than people may think. As he wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed: “If people think using the Clinton dirt to get a FISA is bad, what else that’s in that application is even worse.”

