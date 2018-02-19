Nunes: We'll Put DoJ, FBI On Trial If They Abused FISA Law

The FBI and DOJ are not above the law and will be put on trial if they abused the FISA process, says House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Nunes answered questions Sunday from investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson to explain the details of the FISA memo and the continuing investigation into potential wrongdoing by FBI and DoJ leadership.

When asked why the Carter Page wiretap was so pivotal to the larger investigation of FISA abuse, Nunes said:

“It really boils down to this. You had a campaign. The Hillary Campaign and the Democratic Party went out and paid for dirt. They got it from Russians by the way. Then they used that dirt and funneled it into the FBI.”

“The FBI then used that dirt to get a warrant on a US citizen who was part of the other campaign. A limited role, yes. But still, to do that, it’s wrong.”

Attkisson noted Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) declined to be interviewed and claimed the FISA memo drawn up by Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) were “misleading and omitted material facts.”

“Because we didn’t want to disclose any sources and methods,” Nunes replied. “We tried to reduce the memo down to what we believed the American people needed to know. What was most important? So we put in the memo, the things that were used before the FISA court in order to justify the warrant. Was there other information? Sure. But it wasn’t, it wasn’t important in terms of the justification of the warrant.”

Schiff believes the GOP’s goal is to put the whole FBI on trial as well as Mueller’s investigation, said Attkisson.

“Yeah, well FISA abuse has nothing to do with, with the Mueller investigation. As it relates to Department of Justice and the FBI, if they need to be put on trial, we will put them on trial,” Nunes assured her.

“The reason that Congress exists is to oversee these agencies that we created. DOJ and FBI are not above the law. Congress created them, we oversee them, and we fund them. And if they’re committing abuse for a secret court, getting warrants on American citizens, you’re darn right that we’re going to put them on trial.”