Nunes: We're Looking At 'Legal Remedies' To Deal With Twitter Censoring Conservatives

Rep. Devin Nunes said he is looking at possible legal action against Twitter over the “shadow banning” fiasco that temporarily decreased the visibility he and other Republicans had on the social media platform.

Last week, Vice News reported that Nunes, along with several other conservative Republican figures, were harder to find on Twitter as their accounts did not show up on the auto-populated drop-down search box.

“It sure looks to me like they are censoring people and they ought to stop it. We are looking at any legal remedies to go through,” Nunes, R-Calif., said at the end of a Sunday morning interview on Fox News.

