Nurses at Hospital in Paris Re-Create 'Last Supper' With Themselves as Jesus and His Apostles

Nurses at a hospital in Paris took a break from dealing with coronavirus patients to re-create Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting with themselves playing the part of Jesus and his apostles.

The image was posted on the Instagram page of the Hôpital de la Salpêtrière.

“HUGE THANKS TO OUR DAILY HEROES!” said the message accompanying the post. “And big up to the care team of the Cardiac Surgery unit of the CHU de la Pitié-Salpetrière for this masterpiece.”

To say that this image suggestively deifies health workers would be somewhat of an understatement.

Although health care workers across the western world have been widely celebrated for their front line role in fighting COVID-19, some are beginning to view their social media antics as narcissistic and insensitive.

As we highlighted yesterday, families of cancer victims, who are unable to access treatment because hospitals are devoted to COVID-19, also expressed their displeasure at health workers for spending time dancing for Tik Tok videos.

In addition, a woman in the United Kingdom who failed to participate in the weekly activity of applauding the NHS because she fell asleep was subsequently publicly named and shamed on Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!