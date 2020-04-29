Nurses Dance With "Dead Body" In Tik Tok Video

A new internet fad is for nurses allegedly slammed by countless numbers of coronavirus patients to let off steam by choreographing dances to post to TikTok.

This is disrespectful, no matter how bored these health workers were.

The meme is a play off the viral coffin dance internet meme:

Conservative commentator Katie Hopkins had a message for dancing nurses, saying, “Stop it.”

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

FDA Could Approve Remdesivir For Emergency Use As Soon As Tomorrow

FDA Could Approve Remdesivir For Emergency Use As Soon As Tomorrow

Health
Comments
Microbiologists: Testing Shows Lockdowns are Actually Harmful

Microbiologists: Testing Shows Lockdowns are Actually Harmful

Health
Comments

Doctors Line Up To Defend Trump

Health
comments

If This Is What “The New Normal” Is Going To Look Like, It Is Going To Be Horrible

Health
comments

Popular Heartburn Drug Studied as Potential COVID-19 Treatment

Health
comments

Comments