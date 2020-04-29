Nurses Dance With "Dead Body" In Tik Tok Video

A new internet fad is for nurses allegedly slammed by countless numbers of coronavirus patients to let off steam by choreographing dances to post to TikTok.

This is disrespectful, no matter how bored these health workers were.

The corona tik tok nurse videos cannot get any wor… pic.twitter.com/vVNjbX5cNm — ESSENTIAL Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 29, 2020

The meme is a play off the viral coffin dance internet meme:

My guys is doin coffin dance every day pic.twitter.com/sMz263ZrXP — Unknown (@Calmamos1) April 24, 2020

Conservative commentator Katie Hopkins had a message for dancing nurses, saying, “Stop it.”

A message for dancing doctors and nurses on tictoc. #CoronaBollocks pic.twitter.com/x6f5q5PebE — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 22, 2020

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!