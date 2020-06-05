Nutcase Maxine Waters Argues That The Term ‘Rioting’ Is Racist

Image Credits: Rich Fury/Getty Images.

In the wake of inner city looting and rioting across America, including destruction of people’s businesses and property, as well as violence against police and everyday Americans, Democratic rep. Maxine Waters has decreed that the use of the term ‘rioting’ is racist.

In an interview with The Cut, Waters seriously contended that the term “rioting” constitutes “negative language used far too often in a description of black people by folks who fundamentally don’t see black people the same way they see whites and others.”

“A lot of negative language gets used against black people, describing what whites often believe is true about us: that language includes ‘lazy,’ ‘criminal,’ and ‘rioting,’” Waters added.

Waters explained that she prefers to label the rioting as “insurrection”.

“I said ‘insurrection’. People acting out of frustration and hopelessness and understanding that they don’t have an establishment — political or otherwise — that really cared about their ability to work or have good health care. Yes, I choose to call it an insurrection.” Waters declares.

OK Maxine. Lets take a look at some recent examples of such “insurrection”:

Some shopping based insurrection:

Smacking old women around with planks of wood insurrection:

Pimp my ride insurrection:

Need a prescription insurrection:

Shooting in the head and running over police officers type insurrection:

Pull up in a 4×4 stop ‘n’ shop insurrection:

Don’t call it a riot, whatever you do…

Bringing hammers to the insurrection:

More fair enough insurrection against police here:

Some arson insurrection:

Some “peaceful demonstration” insurrection:

Killing puppies insurrection:

Attacking horses insurrection:

Insurrection vs insurrection:

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

GOP Senators Slam Hillary Clinton Press Secretary For 'Defund The Police' Call

GOP Senators Slam Hillary Clinton Press Secretary For ‘Defund The Police’ Call

U.S. News
Comments
Editorial by Mob: NYT Leadership Loses Control over Its Own Newsroom

Editorial by Mob: NYT Leadership Loses Control over Its Own Newsroom

U.S. News
Comments

REVEALED: Philadelphia Police Prioritize Rioters Over Neighborhood Watch

U.S. News
comments

Riot Death Toll Now Higher Than Total Deaths of Unarmed Black People For Whole of 2019

U.S. News
comments

Big Bird and Elmo Will ‘Address Racism’ in Virtual CNN Town Hall

U.S. News
comments

Comments