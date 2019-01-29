Nutjob Leftist Melts Down, Eats Infowars Reporters' Mic Cover - Watch

Owen Shroyer ran into another crazy liberal while covering Roger Stone’s court hearing on Tuesday morning.

The man, identified as Claude Taylor, designed a massive Trump rat attached to a trailer and brought it to the courthouse to protest Roger Stone and President Trump.

When Shroyer confronted Taylor about the anti-Trump statue all hell broke loose as the man started calling him a “young Nazi” while thrusting his face into the camera.

The liberal protester licked his finger and tried to touch Shroyer’s camera and face, then bit the microphone cover off and shoved it back in his mouth after putting up to his vehicle’s exhaust pipe.

Now, according to his Twitter, the unhinged leftist plans on selling the mic cover on eBay.

It’s going to be hard to part with but we’re going to put the Info Wars Mic Cap on EBay. We are hoping wealthy mic cap collectors begin a bidding war. If you want to make a pre-sale bid let me know. *we will disinfect. pic.twitter.com/au4CjCZRXd — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 29, 2019

In another example of how out of touch with reality he is, on Twitter Taylor claimed Owen, “jabbed his MIC WINDSCREEN in my face forcing me to take possession of it in self defense.”

Sorry. Apparently it’s not a Mic Cover but a mic windscreen. I will try to be more accurate. I will not be pressing charges against pizzagate/Sandy Hook conspiracy Info Wars reporter who jabbed his MIC WINDSCREEN in my face forcing me to take possession of it in self defense. https://t.co/f1TaLZgeDN — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 29, 2019

Watch Infowars’ full coverage of the Roger Stone arraignment in the videos below: