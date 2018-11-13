There is a spiritual element to our physical nutrition, while the enemies of humanity use the population’s lack of good nutrition to conquer them, Mike Adams reveals how to fight back by eating right and living healthy.
Nutrition Is Your Spiritual Shield Against Evil
A look into how a healthy lifestyle improves your life
The Alex Jones Show - November 13, 2018
We’re in a fight…
Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.
You are our most important contributor.
Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.
We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.