NWO Broadsided By The Infowar

What does it say about an elite submerged in technocracy, transhumanism, and global dominance, that they never saw the spark of populism superseding their dark vision?

Call it providence, synchronicity, or merely a coincidence.

Humanity will always be smarter and two steps ahead of its minders, and now the elite have finally shown up to fight a battle of information only to realize they are a day late and a dollar short and the only ammunition they have is disinformation and censorship.

Meanwhile, a true renaissance is upon humanity.

But humanity must rally its will and aegis of truth against the propaganda holding the gullible hordes in its sway.


