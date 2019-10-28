NWO Mask Coming Off

There is a hidden monstrosity that has kept its guarded mask on at all costs, because without this anonymity, the plan to rule the world will not come to fruition.

At the center of this struggle is the crown jewel of the land of liberty, The United States.

A volatile, free-thinking people inhabit this New Atlantis and by all means, their independent minds must be numbed and their morality corrupted.

By the stroke of providence this land of free-thinkers was gifted a populist non-politician as its leader.

And now those who have been hiding for over a Century have been driven from the shadows to reveal their true intentions at high noon.

