NWO Mask Coming Off

There is a hidden monstrosity that has kept its guarded mask on at all costs, because without this anonymity, the plan to rule the world will not come to fruition.

At the center of this struggle is the crown jewel of the land of liberty, The United States.

A volatile, free-thinking people inhabit this New Atlantis and by all means, their independent minds must be numbed and their morality corrupted.

By the stroke of providence this land of free-thinkers was gifted a populist non-politician as its leader.

And now those who have been hiding for over a Century have been driven from the shadows to reveal their true intentions at high noon.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

EU Agrees to Delay Brexit Further

EU Agrees to Delay Brexit Further

Globalism
Comments
Migrants Tell German Media 'Mother Merkel Is Reason We Come'

Migrants Tell German Media ‘Mother Merkel Is Reason We Come’

Europewars Redirect
Comments

Greta Thunberg Pressures Facebook to Increase Censorship

Globalism
comments

Hong Kong Protesters Show Support For Catalan Separatists

Globalism
comments

African ‘Voodoo Mafia’ Spreading Across Sweden – Police

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments