Even in his nineties, Henry Kissinger doesn’t know when to quit when it comes to sticking his big fat New World Order nose in foreign policy.

Why in the deepest depths of Hades should we still listen to this man after he propped up dictators, had a guiding hand in the Killing Fields of the Khmer Rouge, kept Vietnam going, overthrew a democratically elected Chilean government and oversaw the genocide in East Timor?

Meanwhile, the political class continues to suck up to him and his golden NWO ticket.