NY: 10-Term White Dem Ousted By 28yo Latina Socialist In Racially Charged Race

Ten-term white Democratic congressman Joe Crowley just lost massively to 28-year-old Latina Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th District despite outspending her ten to one, having the backing of the establishment and apologizing for being white.

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a platform of abolishing ICE, giving free everything to everyone and opening up our nation’s prisons.

From Vox:

Rep. Joe Crowley, one of the top Democrats in the House of Representatives, lost his New York primary in a shocking upset on Tuesday night to community organizer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Crowley, having fundraised nearly $3 million for the race in New York’s 14th District, fell easily to a first-time candidate with a viral introduction video, a Democratic Socialists of America membership card, and a proudly leftist agenda. She ran on Medicare-for-all, a federal jobs guarantee, and getting tough on Wall Street. The race was called just before 10 pm for Ocasio-Cortez.

For those who closely watch elections, this is the biggest primary upset since then-Majority Leader Eric Cantor was defeated by David Brat in 2014. Brat ran on a campaign of depicting Cantor as a creature of Washington rather than a true representative of the district.

Likewise, Crowley, who has been in Congress since 1999, is the No. 4 Democrat in the House and was widely viewed as an eventual successor to Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Though he was a stalwart progressive on nearly every issue, he also had close ties to Wall Street. This made him a formidable fundraiser, something that Ocasio-Cortez turned against Crowley in the primary. She eventually fundraised about $600,000 through small-dollar donors.

The district, which spans parts of the Bronx and Queens, is heavily Democratic, so Ocasio-Cortez is all but guaranteed to be a new member of Congress in November.

Crowley complained that Ocasio-Cortez made the race all about his race.

From The Intercept:

His opponent, he said, was trying to make the campaign “about race” — a strategy he called “unnecessarily divisive” at a time when the party needed to be “fighting Republicans, not other Democrats,” according to two people at the gathering.

“I can’t help that I was born white,” Crowley said.

Here’s a sampling of her tweets:

Trump mocked Crowley for losing on Twitter:


Democrats are acting like this is somehow bad for Republicans.


Having another Maxine Waters in congress is not bad for Republicans. The crazier the left gets the more people are forced to wake the hell up.

“We’re going to transfer all the money from those who work to those who don’t” is not a compelling national platform.


