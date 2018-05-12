NY Dems Want To BAN Shooting Sports Because It ‘Spreads Gun Culture’

New York Democrat Linda Rosenthal introduced legislation to ban shooting sports from New York schools Friday, claiming the sports “spread gun culture.”

If the legislation is passed, high school shooting teams, including air rifle and even archery clubs, would be disbanded, Time magazine reported on Thursday. These programs can lead to violence, Rosenthal claimed, citing the Parkland shooter’s involvement in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program before executing his mass killing.

“Schools should not be supporting the spread of gun culture in society,” Rosenthal told reporters. “If parents want their children to have shooting instruction, there are opportunities that have nothing to do with the school.”

