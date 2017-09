New York governor Andrew Cuomo served notice Monday that he will sue if President Trump ends the Obama-era program that allows illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to stay.

“If he moves ahead with this cruel action, New York State will sue to protect the ‘dreamers’ and the state’s sovereign interest in the fair and equal application of the law,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the policy’s end would impact about 42,000 New York residents.

