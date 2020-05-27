NY Governor Cuomo Blames Nursing Homes For Obeying His Order To Take In COVID-19 Patients

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) blamed nursing homes for obeying his executive order to take in thousands of COVID-19 patients which resulted in thousands of elderly coronavirus deaths in the state.

Yes, really.

During a press conference Wednesday, Cuomo tried to deflect responsibility for the 5,800 nursing home deaths on the nursing homes themselves despite the fact they have no choice but to follow Cuomo’s executive orders.

“The obligation is on the nursing home to say ‘I can’t take a COVID-positive person. I’m too crowded, I’m too busy, I don’t have enough PPE,’ whatever the answer is, doesn’t even matter,” Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo is now blaming nursing homes for not defying his orders: pic.twitter.com/Rqs6Gr99ox — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) May 27, 2020

“If they say ‘I can’t take the person,’ they can’t take the person. So, that’s how it works.”

Cuomo has been defending, downplaying, and deflecting his order to force nursing homes across New York to take in 4,500 COVID-19 patients to lessen the burden at hospitals after it was revealed that a fifth of nursing home deaths came from the state.

Cuomo blamed President Trump and the CDC guidelines for his March 26 order, saying he was just following the president’s guidelines.

“New York followed the president’s agencies’ guidance…What New York did was follow what the Republican Administration said to do. That’s not my attempt to politicize it. It’s my attempt to depoliticize it. So don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy,” Cuomo said Tuesday.

But New York, in addition to California and New Jersey, turned CDC guidelines into state directives that forbade facilities to turn away patients even if they’ve had COVID-19.

From Fox News:

“CDC guidelines require any newly admitted and readmitted resident with a COVID-19 case to be placed in a designated COVID-19 care unit, while those who have met the criteria to have recovered can return to a regular unit in the nursing home. The March 13 guidance that Cuomo’s office cited says ‘a nursing home can accept a resident diagnosed with COVID-19… as long as the facility can follow CDC guidance.’ New York – along with California and New Jersey – went further and turned the guidance into state directives and said at the time that nursing homes cannot refuse to take patients from hospitals solely because they have the coronavirus.”

Notably, the executive order mandating nursing homes to taking in coronavirus-positive patients was quietly scrubbed from New York’s Health Department website on Tuesday.

The order had specifically said: “No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” which contradicts what Cuomo told reporters.

Read Cuomo’s deleted executive order here:

