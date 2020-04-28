NY Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi Asks Trump if He Deserves Re-election After She Compares Vietnam Death Count to Coronavirus

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

A writer with the leftwing New York Magazine asked President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday if he deserves to be re-elected given the fact that more Americans have died from the virus than did in the Vietnam war.

According to the National Archives, 58,220 Americans died fighting in the Vietnam War. The number of deaths from coronavirus as of April 25 was 52,459, according to the Statista website. 

Olivia Nuzzi asked Trump, “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?”

“Yes we’ve lost a lot of people, but if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we’re probably heading to 60,000, 70,000 — far too many — one person is too many for this,” Trump responded. 


Harrison covers the shocking news from Tyson about the strain on the food supply chain due to the lockdown and the consequences that may come later.

[…]

Nuzzi tweeted about her interaction with the president on Twitter.

When she was criticised over the question, her true colors emerged:

