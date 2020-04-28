NY Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi Asks Trump if He Deserves Re-election After She Compares Vietnam Death Count to Coronavirus

A writer with the leftwing New York Magazine asked President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday if he deserves to be re-elected given the fact that more Americans have died from the virus than did in the Vietnam war.

WATCH New York Magazine “reporter” Olivia Nuzzi crack a smirk as she asks @realDonaldTrump if he should be re-elected because Americans have died due to the coronavirus pandemic that emanated from China.pic.twitter.com/hmXjl29KeI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 28, 2020

According to the National Archives, 58,220 Americans died fighting in the Vietnam War. The number of deaths from coronavirus as of April 25 was 52,459, according to the Statista website.

Olivia Nuzzi asked Trump, “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?”

“Yes we’ve lost a lot of people, but if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we’re probably heading to 60,000, 70,000 — far too many — one person is too many for this,” Trump responded.



Nuzzi tweeted about her interaction with the president on Twitter.

If more than 50,000 Americans died over the course of a few weeks at any time in our history, it would be fair to ask the president if he deserves to be reelected. It wasn’t a gotcha question, it wasn’t designed to provoke, and I appreciate the fact that Trump took it seriously. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2020

When she was criticised over the question, her true colors emerged:

what a terrible question and what a petty response to fair criticism. pic.twitter.com/fGtLpcEngp — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 28, 2020

