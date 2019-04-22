NY Mayor Vows To 'Ban Glass And Steel Skyscrapers' For Green New Deal

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to implement the Green New Deal in his city by first banning glass and steel skyscrapers to reduce emissions under threat of hefty fines.

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, de Blasio said that all business owners who don’t retrofit their buildings to be energy efficient by 2030 will face fines up to $1 million.

“We are actually making the Green New Deal come alive here in New York City,” de Blasio said. “So, we have our own Green New Deal, three very basic ideas. One, the biggest source of emissions in New York City is buildings.”

“We are putting clear, strong mandates. The first of any major city on the Earth to say to building owners, ‘you got to clean up your act, you got to retrofit, you got to save energy.’ If you don’t do it by 2030 there will be serious fines, as high as $1 million or more for the biggest buildings. And this mandate is going to guarantee that we reduce emissions.”

“We’re going to ban the classic glass and steel skyscrapers, which are incredibly inefficient,” he added. “If someone wants to build one of those things they can take a whole lot of steps to make it energy efficient, but we’re not going to allow what we used to see in the past.”

de Blasio’s announcement comes as NYC is faced with the largest middle-class exodus since the Great Depression due to high taxes, increased living costs, and wage reductions.

New York has declared a “measles emergency” in parts of Brooklyn. Owen explains how this is yet another example of leftist tyranny.