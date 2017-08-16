NY Schools To Use Vaping, Bullying Detectors

Image Credits: LindsayFox/Pixabay.

Smoking and vaping are banned in all New York schools. Now schools are testing technology that can smoke out offenders. The new technology inside a little box may play a big role in holding students who break the law accountable.

“If we get a spike above the line then we know if there’s an incident occurring,” Digital Fly CEO Derek Peterson said. “And we notify the officials.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July banned the use of e-cigarettes on all public and private school grounds.

If you use a vape pen on school property, school officials can find out.

