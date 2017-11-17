Dem Senator: Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned Following Lewinsky Scandal

The New York Senator who inherited the seat once held by Hillary Clinton has suggested former President Bill Clinton should have resigned following the Monica Lewinsky scandal – drawing charges of hypocrisy from at least one former Clinton aide.

“Yes, I think that is an appropriate response,” declared Democratic Senator Kristen Gillibrand when asked by The New York Times if Bill Clinton should have resigned following the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Gillibrand, who was initially appointed to the seat by then-New York Governor David Paterson in 2009 following Hillary’s nomination as Secretary of State by President Obama, couched her comment by saying Bill Clinton’s scandal occurred in a different era and would have played out differently had it occurred today.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives for the Lewinsky affair and subsequent cover-up, but was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Philippe Reines, a close adviser to Hillary Clinton during her tenure in the Senate, the State Department, and during her presidential campaign, bashed Gillibrand for her hypocrisy given the Senator’s close personal and fundraising ties to the Clintons.

“Ken Starr spent $70 million on a consensual blowjob. Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand?” he wrote. “Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat. Hypocrite. Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck.”

Unlike Reines, many Democrats, as well as some in Hollywood and the mainstream media, have turned on Bill Clinton in a desperate and transparent attempt to portray themselves as having the moral high ground following revelations of rampant sexual misconduct by many in Hollywood – a core Democratic Party powerbase – as well as recent accusations against Minnesota Senator Al Franken.

In one such case, comedian Chelsea Handler apologized to Bill Clinton rape-accuser Juanita Broadrrick for “not knowing” her story, telling her now “I believe you.”

“The Democratic Party needs to make its own reckoning of the way it protected Bill Clinton. The party needs to come to terms with the fact that it was so enraptured by their brilliant, Big Dog president and his stunning string of progressive accomplishments that it abandoned some of its central principles,” declared Caitlin Flanagan in the globalist magazine The Atlantic.

“The party was on the wrong side of history, and there are consequences for that.”