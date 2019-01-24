NY State Legalizes Abortion Up To Birth During National Holiday Celebrating Life

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire from faith leaders after he signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up until birth in many cases.

The Democratic governor directed the One World Trade Center and other landmarks to be lit pink Tuesday to celebrate the passage of “Reproductive Health Act.”

Mike Adams joined Harrison Smith to explain how child sacrifice is happening in front of our own eyes and most citizens do nothing to stop it.

Millie Weaver also appeared on the program to get into how billionaires have been harvesting young infants for their blood.

Weaver also touches on the financial side of the abortion industry and how it drives politicians to push for more and more dead babies.

