NY Times Defends Satanic High Priestess In Shocking Report

Just days after Microsoft removed the universally hated Marina Abramovic VR ad, the New York Times has presented the satanic high priestess with a rousing defense posing her as the victim. Alex Jones breaks down why Abramovic is so important in circles and why the Times is circling the wagons around her.

