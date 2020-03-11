NY Times Journo Humiliated Over Bad Bloomberg Math Cries Racism

The New York Times journalist who was humiliated for erroneously claiming Mike Bloomberg’s $500 million ad buy could have been used to give every American $1 million dollars has re-emerged to complain that her embarrassment was the fault of a “racist Twitter mob.”

Mara Gay responded to Bloomberg dropping out of the presidential race last week by claiming that the money he spent on campaign commercials could have made every American a millionaire with lots of spare change.

“Actually with the money he spent he could have given every American a million dollars,” Gay told MSNBC’s Brian Williams, who immediately agreed.

This clip is just incredible. When he said “if you’re ahead of us on the math,” I thought he was about to correct the terrible math, but NO. pic.twitter.com/kAH3GDuPNl — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 6, 2020

With math obviously not being Gay’s strong point, it was immediately pointed out that Bloomberg’s $500 billion doled out to all 327 million Americans would mean they get just $1.53 each.

After being left red-faced, Gay re-emerged today with a New York Times opinion piece whining about racism.

“A racist Twitter mob came for me over a trivial math mistake. I’m not going anywhere,” she tweeted.

A racist Twitter mob came for me over a trivial math mistake. I'm not going anywhere. https://t.co/McxAT8P7OI — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) March 11, 2020

In the article, Gay complains about receiving a “deluge of hate.”

“Unfortunately, quite a few Americans can tell you what it’s like to be the target of a Twitter mob over a gaffe,” she writes. “My great sin was trivial, harmless, silly. What’s it like when people are trying to cancel you for a math mistake? Weird, and maddening and painful.”

“But she’s not unique for getting tweets making fun of her,” responds Barrett Wilson. “Every public figure gets that. People who put themselves out there, on tv, in writing, on radio, on twitter, get hate from trolls who want attention and don’t have enough nerve, drive, or talent to express themselves in a constructive way.

Indeed, everyone who finds themselves in the crosshairs of a media spectacle, whether they be black, white, conservative or liberal, can expect to receive a deluge of hateful messages on social media.

The only difference is that people on the left always react to being embarrassed by crying “bullying and harassment,” and the media promptly rushes to their defense. Conservatives don’t enjoy that privilege.

Mara; No matter how many mean messages from racists you receive on Twitter, your math is still terrible.

“If you’re going to go on TV and talk to millions of people about economics, learn to do some super basic math in your head. And if you screw up, and people notice, it’s because it’s obvious, not because they’re racist,” writes Wilson.

Respondents on Twitter weren’t buying Gay’s excuses.

I’m not sure this is gonna get you on the medal stand in the Oppression Olympics, but I applaud your effort. You’re basically Rosa Parks. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2020

Correction: People who can do basic math mocked you. Then, as usual, you blamed "racism" like all liberals do. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 11, 2020

The reaction would've been the same if you were a white male had you made an egregious math error. If fact, Brian Williams was for the exact same mistake. — Razor (@hale_razor) March 11, 2020

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!

———————————————————————————————————————

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!