NY Times Op-Ed Brags of 'Replacing' "Embittered White Conservative Minority"

A New York Times op-ed brags of how Democrats are succeeding at replacing an “embittered white conservative minority.”

“Right now America is tearing itself apart as an embittered white conservative minority clings to power, terrified at being swamped by a new multiracial polyglot majority. The divide feels especially stark in Georgia, where the midterm election is a battle between Trumpist reaction and the multicultural America whose emergence the right is trying, at all costs, to forestall,” writes Michelle Goldberg in an article entitled We Can Replace Them.

She then makes the point that because, “Georgia is less than 53 percent non-Hispanic white,” if people of color can be mobilized as a bloc to vote then Democrats are certain to win.

“In a week, American voters can do to white nationalists what they fear most. Show them they’re being replaced,” writes Goldberg in an article that blurs the lines between “white nationalists” and white people in general.

Rhetoric based around ‘replacing’ an entire ethnicity is obviously racist and only acts as a dog whistle to actual white supremacists who will feel their ideas are vindicated by such talk.

The argument is also bigoted on another level; It removes agency from African-Americans and other non-white people by imposing on them the idea that they must all think the same and vote Democrat.

However, the talking point of ‘replacing’ white people is not just being pushed by the left.

Back in June, Never Trump establishment conservatives Max Boot and Jennifer Rubin openly expressed their desire to see pro-Trump Republicans replaced with illegal immigrants.

Their rhetoric was similar to that espoused by Bill Kristol in 2017 when he said lazy, white, working class Americans should be replaced with immigrants.

