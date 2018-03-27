NY Times Op-Ed: "Repeal the Second Amendment" to "Make Schoolchildren Safer"

A New York Times op-ed published this morning calls for repealing the Second Amendment in its entirety in order to “make our schoolchildren safer”.

Written by John Paul Stevens, a retired associate justice of the United States Supreme Court, the article claims that merely calling for age limits on purchasing firearms to be raised is not enough and that gun control activists should “demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

Asserting that the right to bear arms is a “relic of the 18th century,” Stevens decries the 2008 Columbia v. Heller Supreme Court ruling, on which he was one of the dissenters, which found that there was an individual right to bear arms.

“Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option,” writes Stevens.

He concludes by saying that abolishing the right to bear arms via a constitutional amendment “would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States” and “make our schoolchildren safer”.

Stevens doesn’t delve into the thorny issue of what would happen if the government attempted to forcibly disarm around 70 million American gun owners who between them own roughly 300 million guns.

The op-ed, the headline of which began trending on Twitter, will further fuel the argument made by conservatives that the left’s call for regulation of AR-15s is merely one step along the road to full gun confiscation.

As we reported yesterday, numerous protest signs seen at the ‘March For Our Lives’ event openly called for all guns to be banned, by force if necessary.

