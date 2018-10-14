NY Times Page One Prods Dems to Abandon Current 'High Road,' Get Dirty Like GOP

Reporter Matt Flegenheimer prodded the Democratic party to abandon a moral high ground he is deluded into thinking the party currently holds, in “Democrats Debate if High Road in Politics Is Leading Anywhere – Party of ‘We Go High’ Is Just Getting Angry,” on the front of Saturday’s New York Times.

As if the Democrats haven’t been in full angry mode for years, culminating in aggressive protests and actual violence committed against congressional Republicans, and then the anti-Kavanaugh mobs.

In 2016, Michelle Obama’s words became the Democrats’ defining creed to counter Donald J. Trump’s battering ram of a presidential campaign: “When they go low, we go high.”

Two years later, the appeal of “high” seems low.

….

Few but Mrs. Obama seemed inclined to defend the original refrain. “Fear,” Mrs. Obama told NBC on Thursday, “is not a proper motivator. Hope wins out.”

But for many Democrats, it does not seem to be winning out, at least for now.

It is one thing for Mr. Avenatti, the telegenic anti-Trump id, to seize this kind of rhetorical real estate. But increasingly, much of the Democratic establishment seems to be marching that way, too, channeling the righteous anger of the progressive base.

Going high, these Democrats say, got them minority status across the federal government. Going high got them a president accused of sexual assault, installing a Supreme Court justice accused of sexual assault (both deny it).

Is Bill Clinton’s sordid sexual history that easily forgotten? The party certainly didn’t seem to mind it when he won two terms.

Read more 

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

SNL Mocks Trump-Kanye Meeting: "Oh My God, He's Black Me!"

SNL Mocks Trump-Kanye Meeting: “Oh My God, He’s Black Me!”

U.S. News
Comments
Trump hits message of Democrats as "angry mob" at Kentucky rally

Trump hits message of Democrats as “angry mob” at Kentucky rally

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Viewed as ‘Kiss of Death’ for Democratic Candidates

U.S. News
comments

Nervous Dems ask: Could Election Day disaster strike again?

U.S. News
comments

FBI Steals Treasure Hunters’ Civil War Gold Worth Up To $250 Million

U.S. News
comments

Comments