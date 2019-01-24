NY Times Runs Defense For Black Anti-Semitic Hate Group

The New York Times is running defense for the Black Israelites, the anti-Semitic hate group that abused the Covington High School students.

In an article entitled Hebrew Israelites See Divine Intervention in Lincoln Memorial Confrontation, the paper completely ignores the fact that the group called the Covington kids “white crackers,” “faggots,” incest kids” while also labeling them future school shooters and telling an African-American student that they would harvest his organs.

Instead, the piece, written by John Eligon, presents a sympathetic picture of the group, allowing one of its members to characterize what they do as “tough love”.

In reality, in addition to the racist and homophobic slurs the group was caught on camera hurling at children, members are known to hold overtly disgusting views.

Even the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center lists the organization as a hate group, warning that members “believe that Jews are devilish impostors and … openly condemn whites as evil personified, deserving only death or slavery.”

Despite the odious nature of the group, the NY Times piece gives them a cultural cache by noting that they were “name-checked by Kendrick Lamar in a rap called “Yah”.

The article also serves as a platform for the group to justify their actions, with several members quoted at length without being challenged.

One wonders whether a white supremacist group would have been treated with such kid gloves.

National Journal editor Josh Kraushaar denounced the article in a series of tweets, arguing that “the Black Israelites get a more sympathetic hearing than the Covington High students.”

when the Black Israelites get a more sympathetic hearing than the Covington High students… — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) 24 January 2019

“*Some say* they’re a hate group, but they’re also name-checked by a rapper. let’s call the whole thing off,” joked Kraushaar.

*some say* they're a hate group, but they're also name-checked by a rapper. let's call the whole thing off.https://t.co/dqMHNzCJyO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) 24 January 2019

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.