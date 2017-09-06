NY to Announce Multistate Lawsuit to Protect DACA Beneficiaries

Image Credits: Pride Immigration.

President Donald Trump’s decision to end protections and benefits for young people who were brought into the United States illegally as children faces a legal challenge from New York and other states.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman will announce a multistate lawsuit to protect beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with the state’s Governor Jay Inslee, also said they would be announcing a lawsuit later on Wednesday. The New York Attorney General’s office confirmed Washington is part of the same action.

Read more


Related Articles

Suicidal GOP Owns DACA Amnesty

Suicidal GOP Owns DACA Amnesty

Globalism
Comments
New York Vows to Sue Trump Over Immigrant Children Protections

New York Vows to Sue Trump Over Immigrant Children Protections

Globalism
Comments

EU Vice President Admits To White Genocide Plan

Globalism
Comments

USPS loses $1.46 for every package Amazon delivers

Globalism
Comments

Trump Was Right: Ryan FINALLY Criticizes Antifa

Globalism
Comments

Comments