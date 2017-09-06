NY to Announce Multistate Lawsuit to Protect DACA Beneficiaries

President Donald Trump’s decision to end protections and benefits for young people who were brought into the United States illegally as children faces a legal challenge from New York and other states.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman will announce a multistate lawsuit to protect beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at a news conference at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with the state’s Governor Jay Inslee, also said they would be announcing a lawsuit later on Wednesday. The New York Attorney General’s office confirmed Washington is part of the same action.

