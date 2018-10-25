NYC Adds 3rd Gender While Schools Ban “King & Queen” & Promote Drag Queens

NYC Mayor De Blasio makes it official: a third gender, “X”, is added to birth certificates.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Plastic Pipe Bombs Hoax Will Cause Red Wave Victory

Plastic Pipe Bombs Hoax Will Cause Red Wave Victory

Hot News
Comments
NBC Takes Megyn Kelly Off Air, Reportedly Ready to Cancel Show

NBC Takes Megyn Kelly Off Air, Reportedly Ready to Cancel Show

Hot News
Comments

Bomb Threats To Dems And CNN Just The Beginning Of Major False Flag

Hot News
Comments

Infowars Predicted These Planted Bombs Months Ago

Hot News
Comments

Woman Holds ‘Fake News Fake Bombs’ Sign Outside Florida Governors Debate

Hot News
Comments

Comments