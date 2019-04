New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio used executive powers to push through Green New Deal policies as part of the “One NYC 2050” aka the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The new policy will phase out processed meats and reduce beef by 50% for all schools, jails, hospitals and cafeterias where government workers eat.

Looking further into these policies reveals a slow creep towards an eventual mandated vegan diet in the name of “climate change.”